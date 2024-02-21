“I’m Highly Disappointed In Eedris Abdulkareem” – Tony Tetuila Reacts To Revelations In Recent Interview

Tony Tetuila, a veteran vocalist, has chastised his former bandmate and rapper Eedris Abdulkareem for comments he made during a recent podcast.

During the conversation, Eedris told the story of his journey from grass to grace. He recalled starting out with Eddy (Montana) and going to Ilorin to perform.

He stated that it was there that he met Tony Tetuila, who wanted to sing “desperately,” thus he was invited to join them.

“That was how we became three,” Eedris narrated.

However, Tony Tetuilah disagreed with Eedris’ depiction of their past and called him a liar.

READ MORE: “When I Was Working, You Were Busy Calling Me Names” – Bobrisky Mocks Nigerians Amid Hardship

Sharing a video of his reaction to the interview, Tony wrote: “Am highly disappointed in this guy, he is a bloody liar, how could a grown man like this be telling lies, na GOD go punish who dey lie.”

SEE VIDEO: