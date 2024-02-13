Suspected Gunmen Assassinate PDP House Of Rep Candidate In Anambra

A Peoples Democratic Party’s 2023 House of Representatives candidate from Anambra State, identified as Jude Oguejiofor, has been murdered by gunmen.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Oguejiofor hailed from Orsumoghu in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, but lived in Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

It was gathered that in the 2023 general elections, the diseased contested for the Ihiala Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat under the platform of the PDP.

According to Premium Times, the politician and his brother were abducted by gunmen in the Orsumoghu Community around 1 am some days ago while they were visiting their aged parents.

READ MORE: One Killed As Troops Raid IPOB Camps In Anambra

However, the gunmen later released his brother, who is a medical doctor residing overseas, unharmed.

A source close to the family, disclosed that the gunmen accused Oguejiofor of writing petitions against them and their community activities.

The source said: “They said he had been writing petitions against them to the Anambra State Government.”