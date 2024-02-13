Portable’s Wife, Bewaji Denies Domestic Violence Allegations By Husband

Bewaji, the wife of Nigerian music singer Portable, has denied allegations of domestic assault.

Reports surfaced on Monday claiming that the singer’s husband had physically abused the mother-of-two.

Screenshots of chats, alleging the singer of hitting her were circulated, along with photos of her flaunting her injured body.

Recall how Keji, his babymama, had previously charged him with assaulting his wife consistently. Taking everything into account, many came to the conclusion that the musician had physically abused his spouse.

In response to the claim, Bewaji went on Instagram Live to inquire how her spouse could beat her when he is not in the country.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, she described how individuals are attempting to destroy her husband’s life and career because they cannot pay their basic necessities.

She challenged the people spreading rumours, asking them to show a video of her husband hitting her, saying the images going viral were from an accident scene from the previous year.

Bewaji disclosed that she had to make her Instagram account private after it was hacked many months prior.

The mother of two further added that she and her husband don’t have any issues and she owes no one any explanation.

She wrote,

“Lol.

So because una no dey see water drink now, una want to spoil my husband life and his career.

E ti shofo

I dey come with full gist

But this evidence no clear, una supposed to post the video where he dey beat me steady.

This picture is from when I had an accident last year but Alhamdulilah.

Some months ago them even hack my account. Just got it back that’s why I private my account till now the more una talk rubbish about us the more our glory keeps shining.

And then again no relationship that’s perfect”.

“Once me and my husband no get any issues. Make una continue dey cry on to my matter.

And I don’t owe anyone an explanation.

My man is my man period “.

