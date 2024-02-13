Police Arrest Ihiala Cultists, Recover AK-47 Rifles In Anambra

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two suspected ring leaders of cult groups, responsible for recent killings in the Ihiala area of the state.

In a statement made available by the command’s spokesperson, on Monday, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that one of the rifles was stolen when Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo, was attacked by unknown gunmen in 2021.

He added that the second rifle was missing from Area Command Headquarters, Ogidi, early last year when the formation was attacked by insurgents.

The statement reads: “One Chitana Oha, male, 25 years, alias ‘Kill and Bury’ was arrested.

“Also nabbed was one Emmanuel Ifeanyi Okonkwo, male, 24 yrs Alias ‘Good and Bad’.

“Both suspects were arrested at their hideout at Okija within the same Local Government Area.”

“Painstaking intelligence gathering by undercover operatives led to the uncovering of a location where the arms were hidden in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the operatives for their diligence, urged them not to relent until perpetrators of the attacks which claimed police lives are brought to justice.

“He assured the team that every logistic support they require would be provided until the objectives are achieved.”