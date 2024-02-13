Tinubu Confers MON Awards On Super Eagles, Gifts Them Plots Of Land, Flats

Following the silver medal win at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, conferred national honours on all members of the Super Eagles team.

Tinubu also, for their exceptional performance, granted them a plot of land and a flat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) .

Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to Tinubu on Social Media, in a post via X made the announcement.

READ ALSO: Okocha Reacts As Fans Criticises His Nephew, Alex Iwobi Over Super Eagles AFCON Final Loss

He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presents the @NGSuperEagles and team Nigeria with their MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) award, 1 flat in Nigeria and a plot of Land in the Federal Capital Territory as a sign of gratitude for their service.”

All the team members, clad in green attire, and officials were in attendance, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.