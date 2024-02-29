US City, Boston Proclaims March 2 ‘Burna Boy’s Day’

The city of Boston, Massachusetts, United States, has officially established March 2nd as “Burna Boy’s Day” to honour and recognise the Nigerian singer.

The information was provided in a document signed by Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune of the Boston City Council.

According to the paper, Burna Boy was honoured for his “performances and advocacy work.”

The document read in parts, “Boston’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating culture and diversity is evident in the range of cultural events, festivals, and community initiatives that showcase the city’s multicultural landscape and:

“Whereas, Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility, reminding us to continue amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked, now, therefore be it resolved: That March 2, 2024 is designated Burna Boy Day in the City of Boston.”

Burna Boy has sold out numerous performances in Boston since his worldwide debut in 2018.

SEE DOCUMENT: