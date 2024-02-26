‘Your Hidden Agenda Influenced By Partisan Considerations’ — Presidency Replies NLC Over Alleged Plan To Attack Protesters

The presidency has reacted to claims made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the government is plotting to launch attacks against the two-day nationwide peaceful rallies it scheduled for 27 and 28 February.

Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President had made the allegation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Ajaero in his statement titled, “As the State Prepares to Unleash Violence on us” alleged that one of the groups being primed to attack the peaceful rallies is by a nebulous name, Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF).

“NCSF is one of the emergency groups put together, funded, promoted and remote-controlled by government to cause violence against our members for electing to peacefully protest against the hunger in the land.

“We would want the State to know that the solution to our horrible economic situation and hunger is not by suppressing peaceful dissent or inflicting violence on peacefully protesting citizens,” he had said.

READ ALSO: NLC Protest: Police Warn Against Economic Disturbance By Protesters Inn Lagos

The Federal Government however denied the allegation describing it as “speculative,” in a chat with News Agency of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said by raising the allegation, “NLC is feeling guilty in hatching its hidden agenda influenced by partisan considerations.”

He noted that the planned protest is illegal as it is against a subsisting order of court.

According to him, the Union has a hidden agenda because most of the issues raised by labour for embarking on the protest had been addressed by the government.

Onanuga, however, insisted that the issues raised by the labour union had been addressed by the government, including the payment of a wage award of N35,000 monthly for six months.

He said the money had been paid to civil servants up till January 2024 and only that of February is outstanding.