Ali Pate to deliver keynote speech at NDFF 2024 Conference

Lagos, 18th March, 2024 – The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, is one of the confirmed dignitaries billed to speak at the Nigeria Development and Finance Forum (NDFF) 2024 Conference, a high-level gathering of public, private, social, and international sectors leaders scheduled to hold on the 8th and 9th of May 2024, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The NDFF conference is holding in Nigeria for the first time following five previous editions that have been successfully hosted in London, Washington DC, and New York. The theme of this year’s conference is “The Road to Economic and Social Welfare Transformation,” and it aims to provide a strong backing for a holistic and transformative reform agenda for the Nigerian economy.

Making these and other disclosures, Jide Akintunde, CEO of Financial Nigeria International and Convener of NDFF, said the confirmation of Professor Ali Pate as a keynote speaker is a mark of progress as the Planning Group for the conference aims to bring together leaders who are critical to the objective of fostering fiscal reform, monetary stability, and social welfare towards achieving sustainable economic progress in Nigeria. He said the honourable minister will be speaking on the subject, “Transforming Nigeria’s Population Health: Crowding in Policy, Market, and Social Actions.”

According to the Convener, “The ultimate goal of economic policy, either fiscal or monetary, is to enhance the welfare of citizens. Similarly, the goal of health policy is to enhance the wellness of citizens and make them productive. This insight is reflected in both the naming of the ministry and the appointment of a public health specialist with a global leadership experience in healthcare financing as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.”

“Professor Ali Pate’s keynote speech will x-ray the concept of population health, which encompasses not only the elimination of diseases, but also the intersecting factors that influence health, including social and economic equity. A subsequent panel session will see policymakers, financiers, and leaders of healthcare product manufacturing and distribution dissect the challenges of the health sector, proffer practical solutions, and highlight investment opportunities to support innovation and a momentous improvement in Nigeria’s population health,” Akintunde added.

Confirming his decision to participate at NDFF 2024 Conference to the Planning Group of the conference, the honourable minister said: “The topic of my keynote speech is in line with our vision and approach for Nigeria’s health sector renewal. The goal of health policy under the administration of President Bola Tinubu is to improve governance, provide efficient and equitable access to quality health services, drive investment in healthcare value chains, and enhance health security for all Nigerians.”

He added: “Building an efficient healthcare system that responds to the needs of all citizens requires not only strong policies and effective leadership, but also strategic and coherent investments in the various building blocks that make up the healthcare system. As a government, we are committed to stimulating the sustainable production of health products, making the domestic markets more accessible for demand, and strengthening supply chains.”

With an impressive line-up of speakers and panelists, including accomplished Nigerians across the public, private, and social sectors, and notable international figures in the field of development economics and sustainability, NDFF 2024 Conference will provide a major platform of support for Nigeria’s economic transformation and serve as a structured interface between senior government officials and industry leaders, civil society leaders, academics, and leaders of international institutions.

The overarching aim of the conference is to provide clarity on how Nigeria and Nigerians will transition from the current acute economic, market, and social welfare stress to stability, growth, and progress. In addition to the plenary sessions on the Federal Government’s focal areas of impact on Day 1, there will be special briefings by subnational governments on the reform agenda and investment opportunities at the state level, as well as industry-focused sessions on Nigeria’s blue and green economy on Day 2.

NDFF Planning Group also announced Access Holdings PLC as a Headline Sponsor of the conference, with early sponsorship backing also provided by Nigerian Export-Import Bank and Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC. A growing list of media partners for the conference include Financial Nigeria, Government & Business Journal, TheCable, and TVC News. Detail Commercial Solicitors, one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, is an Organising Partner for the event.

Originally conceived to provide briefings to international investors, the global policy community, and Nigerians in diaspora on the Nigerian policy and investment climate and opportunities, the NDFF Conference is holding in Nigeria in 2024, and in the coming years, to address domestic policy issues and attract international participation in Nigeria.

For more information on the NDFF 2024 Conference, including registration and sponsorship details, please visit the website www.ndffconference.com.