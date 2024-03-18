Bandits’ Informant Nabbed With Stolen Cow In Kaduna

Vigilantes at Bishini village market in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have arrested Dan Abba, a suspected informant for bandits.

The suspect was apprehended while attempting to sell a stolen cow at the village market.

A resident of Azzara, Ahmadu Sajo, was said to have informed the local security men about Abba’s presence at the market square.

The suspect is believed to be associated with bandits who have been responsible for the abduction of herders and the theft of their cattle in various areas, including Kuchimi, Haying-Dam, and the Gidan-Makeri region of Kagarko town.

READ ALSO: Delta Community Razed After Murder Of 15 Soldiers (Video)

It was gathered that the suspect had been declared wanted by the troops in the vicinity, along with other suspects who were fleeing.

The informant mentioned that the suspect, along with the stolen cow, was handed over to the troops.

He furthered that the vigilantes were actively trying to track down the whereabouts of some of the other stolen cows.

“The vigilantes suspected that the cow the suspect brought to the market might be among those cows that were stolen two weeks ago at a village in Kagarko LGA,” Daily Trust quoted Sajo saying.