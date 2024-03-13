Bright Okpocha, commonly known as Basketmouth, a Nigerian comedian and actor, is worried about the tasks and accomplishments of Nigerian senators other than padding budgets.

This is coming after Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was suspended for alleged 2024 budget padding.

In response, the comedian pondered what senators do other than pad budgets.

He also asked about the senators’ initiatives that the typical Nigerian had benefited from during the last fifty years.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote,

“I’ve got a question… Aside padding budgets, what else do our senators do? Like…what have they done in the past 50yrs that favored the average Nigerian?”

READ MORE: K1 Refutes Rumours Of Wife, Emmanuella, Catching Him In Bed With Maid

See some reactions to his post,

@ejbigbrova noted: “When you have followers, you got influence, when you got influence you have a voice. It’s gratifying when Celebs speak up against social ills . Thanks my dear brother Basketmouth. Blessings!”

@funkya1803 said: “Absolutely nothing. They only enrich their pockets, and when they are no longer on the seat, they die untimely death.”

SEE POST: