Nigerian Fuji phenomenon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known by his stage name Kwam1, has refuted reports that he and his wife Emmanuella Ropo had a fall out.

Reports that went viral on Tuesday night state that Kwam1 and their family’s female cook, as well as Emmanuella’s friend Folake Ibile, are allegedly in love, and this is the reason behind the current marital conflict.

Following her acquisition of the password to their home’s CCTV system, which unveiled video of Folake’s visits during her absence, Emmanuella reportedly learned about the covert relationship.

The musician allegedly demanded that Emmanuella leave his house after she confronted K1, sparking a furious altercation.

In a statement posted on the singer’s Instagram page on Wednesday and signed by K1’s publicist, Kunle Rasheed, the Fuji maestro addressed the circulating accusations, alleging that the online reports are completely false and orchestrated by people looking to make trouble in his home.

Kwam1 reaffirmed that the accusations about him having an unlawful affair with Folake and their family’s female chef are untrue.

The statement reads,

“False rumors maliciously targeting K1’s relationship with his beloved wife, Emmanuella, have been circulated by blogs. This fabricated statement is entirely baseless and orchestrated by those seeking to create chaos.

“First and foremost, K1 is not involved in a relationship or affair with any society woman. Furthermore, there is no truth to the claim of K1 being in a relationship with a female chef; such allegations are unfounded and purely fictional, as he does not even have and has never had a female chef.

“Additionally, the assertion regarding Folake Ibile’s marital status with K1 is utterly false. They simply share a coincidental surname, and Folake Ibile is happily married to another individual.

“Lastly, the notion of K1 dating Mariam Aneko’s sister is entirely fabricated and lacks any substance. Let it be clear: K1 and his wife enjoy a strong and harmonious marriage, untouched by the lies and rumors spread by malicious sources.

“They are deeply devoted to each other, and any insinuation of discord is completely unfounded. K1 turned 67 on the 3rd of March 2024 and he and his stunning wife shared the day together in love and harmony in a low key ceremony.”

