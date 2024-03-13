Funsho Adeolu, a Nollywood legend, has declared that any actor who goes into politics is never an actor.

He said actors who are politicians are not true actors because there’s tendency you’ll lie.

In the most recent episode of the Deep Drive podcast, hosted by comedian Teju Babyface, Adeolu emphasised that an actor should not be a politician.

He said, “A lot of these people are not actors. An actor shall not be a politician.”

The host, Teju inferred, “I know one who is a politician in Lagos, are you saying he is not an actor?”

Adeolu replied, “Yes. I don’t consider him as an actor because you’ll lie. An actor should not be in politics. If you’re an actor who is in politics you were never an actor.”