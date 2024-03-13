Police Re-Arrest Mohbad’s Friend, Primeboy

The Lagos State Police Command has re-arrested Afrobeat musician Ibrahim Owodunni, commonly known as Primeboy.

His arrest was allegedly connected to the murder of Ilerioluwa Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad.

Punch stated that he was detained on Tuesday morning, March 12, while visiting the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba, with a witness, Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 at the age of 27, in suspicious circumstances that sparked outrage and rallies by supporters calling for a police investigation and prosecution of those guilty for his murder.

Singer Naira Marley, Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, and Primeboy, among others, were arrested and later released on bail after several allegations.

It was also revealed that Primeboy and Spending had been summoned to visit the SCID every week since the start of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Primeboy was arrested on Tuesday, March 12, but Spending was released the same day.

READ MORE: “We’re Just Skitmakers” – Yul Edochie Denies Being Married To Judy Austin Following Divorce From May

A source told the publication;

“Both of them had gone to register their presence at SCID this morning as they have been asked to report every week. But when they got there, Primeboy was immediately handcuffed and detained. They allowed only Spending to go after he had signed. Primeboy has been locked up as I speak.”