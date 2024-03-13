Erica Nlewedim Marks 30th Birthday With Gorgeous Photos

Erica Nlewedim, a BBNaija reality TV star, is a year older today, March 13, 2024.

The contentious entertainer, who was disqualified as an housemate on Big Brother Naija, is commemorating her 30th birthday with stunning pictures.

On her verified Instagram page, the thrilled birthday girl expressed her excitement for a fresh start and declared herself to be a star that will never be forgotten.

Sharing a picture of herself rocking a black transparent gown, she captioned,

“To new beginnings, I’m a star you’ll never forget! Happy birthday to me”

Erica Nlewedim ‘s post was greeted with lots of prayers and well wishes from her friends, fans and colleagues.

READ MORE: “From Being Picked Off Streets To Becoming Skitmaker Through Marriage” – Rita Edochie Drags Judy Austin

See some comments below…

elozonam wrote, “Happy birthday Riri”

rubyokezie wrote, “Happy birthday mami”

thearinolao wrote, “Happy Birthday my love! May your light never dim and your star glisten harder than ever!”

stelladamasus wrote, “Happy birthday my darling star girl”

acupofkhafi wrote, “Yes you are girl happy birthday to you”

itz praise wrote, “Happy Birthday Eri Baby”

amarakanu wrote, “Happy birthday darling”

munachiabii wrote, “Happy birthday baby”

tharealmontana22 wrote, “Happy birthday most beautiful”

SEE POST: