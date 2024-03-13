Abiodun Adebanjo, a Yoruba Nollywood actor, has recently escaped a horrific vehicle accident at Maruwa Roundabout in Lekki, Lagos.

The actor announced the news on his Instagram page, where he released a video of the accident scene.

He indicated that the incident occurred at the said location.

Sharing the video, he captioned,

“Just had an accident Maruwa Roundabout Lekki!!!”.

His colleagues swamped his comment section with enthusiasm about his life.

See some comments below…

Jide Awobona wrote, “Ah so sorry Biodun. Hope you’re fine.

Adeniyi Johnson wrote, “God keep keeping us

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “Thank you Lord for life

Yetunde Barnabas wrote, “Ha Thank God for life

Damola Olatunji wrote, “We thank God you are safe. Hallelujah”

Lateef Adedimeji wrote, “Thank God for life bro. Alhamdulillah

Mo Bimpe wrote, “So sorry bro

SEE VIDEO: