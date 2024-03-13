Bandits have again abducted about 61 persons in Buda community under Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Dauda Kajuru, a resident of the community, told Punch on Tuesday that the bandits came to the community in large numbers and started shooting sporadically in the late hours of Monday.

He said some members of his family were part of the victims, adding that a swift response from the military prevented the bandits from going away with a larger number of people.

“What happened yesterday (Monday) was terrifying. The bandits came intending to abduct scores of people that will outnumber that of school pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun LGA, but the swift response of soldiers who were not more than 2 kilometres away from Kajuru curtailed the number.

READ ALSO: Kidnappers Demand N40trn, 11 Hilux Vans, 150 Bikes As Ransom For Abducted Kaduna Residents

“My siblings were part of those abducted yesterday and based on the information available as of this morning, the bandits and their victims are yet to get to their destination,” Kajuru said.

Lawal Abdullahi, another resident of the community who escaped from the bandits, said his wife, children and some women, including a nursing mother of two weeks, were among the abductees.

He urged the state government to take action and ensure the safe return of the victims.

“The situation devastates me because we have not heard from them since the incident happened on Monday.

“We are appealing to the government to take action and ensure our loved ones return immediately,”Abdullahi told the Punch.

The attack comes a few days after bandits abducted 287 school children including their teachers in Kuriga town in Chikun LGA of Kaduna.