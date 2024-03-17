Budget Padding: “I Received N1bn Allocation For Projects” – Ned Nwoko

A Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has revealed that he only received sum of N1 billion for his constituency projects.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this is coming amid the recent allegations by a suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi, who claimed that the 2024 budget was padded by N3 trillion.

However, Nwoko, while speaking on a podcast, corroborated Senator Ali Ndume’s claims that the allocation of resources to the legislators often varies based on the magnitude of their constituency projects.

The lawmaker said: “Senators get what they lobby for, not because they have the right to it. Everybody just goes about doing what they can do for their constituencies and senatorial districts.

“A better approach would have been for senatorial uniformity. So if they say that everyone should get about N1 billion, be it. But this way, you rely on your weight and contacts to see what you can get for your people.

“We are not talking about money for the senators. This is for projects within our senatorial districts. If you have road, water, or training programmes, all should aggregate to a particular amount.”

On if he received as much as N1 billion in allocation, the senator said: “Of course I did. That’s why I am who I am. But these are projects for my people.”