Cable Drum Falls, Kills Man In Lagos

A yet to be dentified man has been killed after an electric cable drum fell on him on Ojo-Igbede Road in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the incident occurred when a fork-lift operator was moving armoured cables from a container on Thursday.

A police source told PUNCH that the deceased was busy with his phone when the cable fell on him, adding that the man died on the way to a hospital.

The source said: “The manager of an electrical enterprise dealing in armoured electrical cables reported at Ilemba Hausa division that at about 8:30 am, a forklift was trans-loading their company’s armoured cables from a container into its body, along Ojo Igbede Road by St Andrew’s Catholic Church.

“Incidentally, one of the cable drums disconnected and fell on a passerby, who was said to be pressing his phone while walking and he gave up the ghost on the way to hospital.”

Reacting to the incident on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the owner of the company was undergoing interrogation and an investigation was ongoing.

Hundeyin said: “The scene was visited by detectives of the division and inquiries were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

“The owner of the said company is undergoing interrogation for reckless and negligent acts by refusing to place any sign signifying the inherent danger nor hiring a guard to direct other road users away from the scene.

“The corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and preservation. An investigation is ongoing.”