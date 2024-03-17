Defiant Man United Knock Liverpool Out Of FA Cup

Manchester United kept their trophy hopes alive for this season and ended Liverpool’s quest for four trophies with a dramatic extra-time 4-3 victory in an FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Amad Diallo sent Erik ten Hag’s side to Wembley with a strike in the dying seconds of the additional period.

The Ivorian winger was sent off for a second booking after taking his shirt off in celebration at the end of a chaotic 120 minutes that kept United’s chances of ending the season with silverware alive.

Two goals in three minutes from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah towards the end of the first half swung the game in Liverpool’s favour after Scott McTominay opened the scoring.

Antony’s first goal at Old Trafford for more than a year kept United alive to send the game into extra-time.

Also, Liverpool edged in front when Harvey Elliott’s deflected shot found the bottom corner.

Marcus Rashford, who had missed a huge chance to win the tie deep into injury time, made it 3-3.

Diallo then scored just his second-ever United goal in added time of extra-time at the end of a breakneck counter-attack from a Liverpool corner, led by the impressive Alejandro Garnacho.

Meanwhile, in the Semi Final, Manchester City will face Chelsea, while Erik Ten Hang’s side face Coventry.