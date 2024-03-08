“Burna Boy And I Are Like Family” – Wizkid Spills

Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, referred to Burna Boy as family while discussing about their linkup.

In an interview, Wizkid said that they met while Burna Boy was working on his album “African Giant,” and that they planned to collaborate on a song for the album.

Wizkid admitted to being intoxicated when he came in the studio, and they both stumbled over the beats.

The “Joro” crooner continued, addressing Burna Boy as family and remarking that two great people in the same room will surely produce some incredible songs.

In his words,

“He hit me up like he was working on the album African Giant but we were supposed to make record for that one and I went to the studio and I remember I was so drunk and I go in there and they played the beat and we just started going back and forth, you know me and Burna it’s like family so we had a great energy in the room, when you have two great people in the room we are bound to make amazing music”

READ MORE: Funmi Awelewa Fumes, Blast Entertainment Company Over Sisi Quadri

See some reactions to his remark,

Big calshels stated: “But wizkid has never called davido great artist it seems wiz is more closer to burna than davido”

MOE wrote: “Soft guy 😊 tell me why you no go like wizzy”

Dennis Miracle penned: “It’s now a normal routine if the person doing interviews doesn’t mention burnaboy name this days the interview is not complete”

SEE VIDEO: