Davido Features Real Madrid Stars Vinicius Jr, Bellingham, Others In ‘Away’ Music Video

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has unveiled the music video for his chart-topping hit song ‘Away’.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the video featured Real Madrid stars like Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Toni Rudiger, and David Alaba.

Davido thrilled audiences, via his X handle, on Wednesday, with the announcement of the video’s long-awaited release.

He said: “AWAY full video out now on my YouTube, stand fit I no dey fall.”

READ MORE: “I’ve Always Thought Davido Hated Me” – Omah Lay Spills

‘Away’ is a standout single from ‘Timeless’, Davido’s fourth studio album.

In the video, viewers are taken on a lavish journey as Davido and his entourage jet-set across the globe, boarding private jets and yachts while indulging in champagne celebrations.

The stunning visuals also capture moments from Davido’s just-concluded ‘Timeless’ concert.

He released ‘Timeless’, his fourth studio album, in March 2023, and received his first Grammy Award nomination, securing nods in three distinguished categories.

Among the nominations was the ‘Best Global Album’ accolade for ‘Timeless’. Additionally, ‘Unavailable’ garnered recognition in the ‘Best African Performance’ category, while ‘Feel’ earned him a nomination for ‘Best Global Music Performance’.