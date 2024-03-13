“I’ve Always Thought Davido Hated Me” – Omah Lay Spills

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, often known as Omah Lay, has shared his assumptions regarding his colleague Davido’s relationship with him.

The ‘Soso’ crooner, who appeared to be reacting to Davido spinning his songs while driving prominent American content producer Kai Cenat about Lagos on Monday night, admitted that he thought the DMW leader despised him.

On his X handle on Tuesday, Omah Lay wrote:

“I’ve always thought OBO [Davido] hated me!”

It’s the first time Davido has been seen publicly endorsing Omah Lay’s song.

The Port Harcourt-born singer is one of the few young Nigerian singers that are yet to work with Davido.