Rita Dominic, a veteran Nollywood actress, has explained why she took a break from the screen.

The actress stated that she left prominence in 2002 and relocated to the United Kingdom due to personal issues.

She mentioned that while in the UK, she began working as a caregiver for persons with special needs.

Speaking at the 2024 Women of Valour Conference in Accra, Ghana, Dominic stated that while others may see her employment as a “step-down,” she did not because caring for others offered her joy and purpose.

In her words,

“In 2001/2002 I stopped acting. I left the [movie] industry and moved to London because it was a very dark period in my life. I fell out with some friends I considered family. And I just gave up acting for a while. I needed to get out of that space for a minute.

“And then I moved to London and gave up stardom. You won’t believe this, this is something I’ve never told people before. While in London, I was trying to make ends meet so I started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs. While some might view it as a step-down, I don’t. Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at a time I needed it most.”