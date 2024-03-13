Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter, credited Lil Wayne for “single-handedly changing” her life.

She said this while introducing Wayne to the stage during her previous show, to tremendous applause from an electrified audience.

Nicki prostrated three times for Wayne, calling him “the best rapper alive.”

In her words,

“Make some noise for the man that single-handedly changed my life.

“I am nobody without you. I don’t give a damn how long I’ve been in this game, I think you are the best rapper alive. Thank you for changing my life.”

Lil Wayne, on the other hand, stated that he would have agreed with her that he is the best rapper alive, “but there is a certain person by the name of Nicki Minaj” who is superior.

It should be noted that Nicki Minaj started her career under Lil Wayne’s record label, Young Money, alongside Drake.