Davido Taunts Drake After Losing $615,000 Bet On Francis Ngannou, Who Got Knocked Out By Anthony Joshua

Popular singer David Adeleke, often known as Davido, mocked Canadian rapper Drake after he lost $615,000 betting on Francis Ngannou to defeat British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua.

The battle, took place on Friday night at ‘Knockout Chaos’ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that Anthony Joshua, a professional and decorated boxer, knocked out Francis Ngannou after only two rounds, a knockout so severe that Francis required emergency medical attention.

Drake posted a picture of the sum of money he had placed on Francis Ngannou on his Instagram page before the game, captioning the post with the statement, “Betting on a scary man @stake.”

Davido made fun of him in the Instagram comment area of the photo after he lost his money.

The Nigerian singer scoffed and mocked him, claiming that his ticket had been cancelled and his money was gone.

READ MORE: “It Was Hard For Me To Get Roles In Nollywood Due To My Skin Tone” – Adunni Ade

He wrote,

“Ur ticket don cut 😂”

SEE POST: