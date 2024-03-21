Economic Challenge: Tinubu Places Three-Month Ban On Foreign Trips For Ministers, Others

As part of measures to ensure cutting cost of governance, amid economic challenge, President Tinubu has placed a three-month ban on ministers, heads of agencies, and other government officials from undertaking public-funded foreign trips.

This was contained in a letter dated March 12th and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the directive, released on Wednesday, outlined that the ban will be effective for three months starting on April 1st, 2024.

In the letter, officials intending to embark on public-funded international trips must obtain presidential approval at least two weeks prior to their departure. Such trips are only to be considered if deemed absolutely necessary.

The letter reads: “Mr President has concerns about the rising cost of travel expenses borne by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government, as well as the growing need for Cabinet Members and heads of MDAS to focus on their respective mandates for effective service delivery.

“Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr President’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public funded international trips for all Federal Government officials at all levels for an initial period of three (3) months from 1st April 2024.

“This temporary measure is aimed at cost reduction in governance and is intended as a cost-saving measure without compromising government functions.

“All government officials who intend to go on any public funded international trip must seek and obtain presidential approval at least two (2) weeks prior to embarking on any such trip, which must be deemed absolutely necessary.

“Considering the above, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is kindly requested to circulate this directive to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.”