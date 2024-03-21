Hardship: ‘Economy Already Being Revived’ – Information Minister

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, has again hammered on the importance of Nigerians having faith in President Bola Tinubu‘s administration.

This is as the country is riddled with plethora challenges that has worsened cost of living for Nigerians

The Minister made this statement during an “Iftar” event in Kano yesterday, which the ministry organized.

While urging Nigerians to remain patient with the government, he assured them that the administration is diligently working to overcome the obstacles.

Idris mentioned that the government is actively engaged in the revival of the nation’s refineries.

He reassured that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery would be finalized soon, which would cause production to resume.

The Minister further condemned the previous administration’s mismanagement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and pointed out that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has successfully restored the apex bank’s lost reputation by implementing suitable policies.

“The renewed hope agenda of Mr President has started yielding positive results because the economy of the nation is gradually being revived, and the challenges will soon be over,” the Minister added.