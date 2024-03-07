

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday, disclosed that the plan to impeach Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu is alien to him.

This is as he debunked reports that he has struck a deal with Governor Godwin Obaseki to remove the troubled Shaibu from office.

Recall that the State Assembly served Shaibu an impeachment notice on Wednesday, amid his face-off with Obaseki.

Oshiomhole however noted that Shaibu’s impeachment is the exclusive preserve of the Edo State House of Assembly and the state judiciary.

In a statement signed by his media office, he added that political parties have no constitutional role to play in any impeachment process.

The former Edo Governor said he was focused on helping the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the November gubernatorial election.

“Ordinarily, we would neither be concerned nor bothered by what methods the characters in the unending feud within the Edo State PDP employ to settle scores among themselves.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly Moves To Impeach Philip Shaibu As Deputy Governor

“However, we are compelled to clarify and set the record straight because in the said article, it was falsely claimed, and I quote ‘…Our reporter also gathered that the governor have(sic) already gotten across to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to help him lobby and talk to the APC lawmakers in the House to support the impeachment move against Comrade Philip Shaibu.’

“We wish to categorically state that Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole has not, at any time, engaged in discussions with Governor Godwin Obaseki regarding plans to impeach his deputy, as the apex leader of the APC in Edo State, is solely focused on fostering goodwill between the people of Edo State and the APC, with the goal of winning the upcoming governorship election and returning the state to a path of progress under an APC government.

“Also, it is important to state that matters of impeachment are the sole responsibilities of the Edo State House of Assembly and the Edo State Judiciary. Political parties have no constitutional role to play in any impeachment process.

“Therefore, the notion that Senator Adams Oshiomhole can influence the actions of APC lawmakers, should there be any impeachment exercise in the Edo State House of Assembly is simply preposterous.

“Senator Oshiomhole has not and will not engage in any deals with Governor Obaseki on this or any other political issue,” the statement read.