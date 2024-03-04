“Expose Ghost Workers Among You” – Gov Alex Otti Tells NLC

As part of efforts to enhance a corruption free civil service system, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has called on the Nigerian Labour Congress to expose the names of ghost workers in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Otti made the call during a meeting with leaders of the NLC, Abia State Council, at the Government House on Monday.

The Governor said that ghost workers are stealing from the government, enjoining the NLC leaders to fish them out.

He said: “There is no doubt that there are people who do not live here but are being paid.

“You must let them know that they are stealing from you.

“My stand with NLC is also to help us identify such people because they are stealing from the state too. And a lot of us know some of these people but we are not talking. As you make your bed, so you lie on it. It is important that you expose those people.