Fulfill Your Promise Of Hope, Nigerians Are Angry – Bode George To Tinubu

Bode George, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his promises to Nigerians.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, he said Tinubu needs to fulfill his promises before Nigerians can be encouraged to speak positively of their country.

George’s appeal comes after President’s speech on Thursday, admonishing religious to always pray for Nigeria and stop cursing the country.

The elder statesman said that President Tinubu’s speech is very heart-warming but Nigerians would want him to translate what he said into giving hope to them.

“Those are all appeals, what should follow is let there be some methodology economically, physically to ensure that you give hope to the people, especially young people who have no jobs, no future, no hope; that is what drives people in the opposite direction.

“And once there is abject poverty in the land, people will remain angry. I feel for our people and I want him (Tinubu) to translate what he has said which is quite heart-warming into giving the people a lot of hope.

“If there is no hope when you wake up in the morning, you don’t even know where you are going to go, you are not running for any job, you are not doing anything, to get a meal in a day was hell, people will resort in different directions,” he said.

George also appealed to President Tinubu to reduce the security tension in the country.