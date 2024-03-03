“Harrysong Cheated On Me Repeatedly, Gave Me Infection” – Ex-Wife, Alexer Speaks On Marital Crisis (Video)

Alexer Harry, the estranged wife of Nigerian music sensation Harrysong, has finally spoken out about their protracted marital strife.

The recent separation and impending divorce of Harrysong and his spouse, the mother of their two children, is no longer news.

She disclosed how the artist informed her he married her out of sympathy in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

She disclosed that he repeatedly cheated on her.

According to her, she treated various infections while with him as a result of his adultery.

Alexer additionally claimed that Harry Song abused her.

In her words,

“Harrysong told me he married me out of pity. He cheated on me repeatedly, I can’t come the number of infections I have had to treat. He physically assaults me”.

Watch interview below…