Imo: Uzodinma Appoints Brother As Deputy Chief Of Staff, Reappoints SSG

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has appointed his sibling, Ferdinand Uzodinma as Deputy Chief of Staff for General Services.

He also reappointed Cosmos Iwu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Nnamdi Anyaehie as Chief of Staff, and Sydney Agbor as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.

Patrick Ekeji was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration, and Sam Nwaobasi as Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation and Monitoring.

As stated by Uzodinma’s spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachukwu, the appointments are to take immediate effect.

"In the same vein, Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief Patrick Ekeji and Olisaemeka Sydney Agbor have been reappointed as Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) and Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) respectively.

"Also, the governor has approved the appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma, a one time Councillor, Transition Committee Chairman and Sole Administrator of Oru East Local Government Area as his Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services) with Mr. Sam Anyalewechi Nwaobasi named as Special Adviser on Programme and Policy Implementation/ Monitoring.

“The appointments take immediate effect.

"Governor Uzodimma, who congratulated the new appointees, urged them to bring to bear their professional competence in the efforts to drive the vision of the Shared Prosperity 3R Government of Imo State," the Thursday statement read.