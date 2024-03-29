I’ve Not Received Ningi’s Letter Requesting Reinstatement – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has disclosed that he is yet to receive any letter from suspended Senator Abdul Ningi issuing a seven-day ultimatum to be reinstated.

Ningi, who was suspended for three months by the Senate earlier this month, had issued a-seven-day ultimatum to Akpabio to reinstate him or face disciplinary committee.

Prior to his suspension, he accused the Senate of padding and inflating the 2024 budget by N3.7trillion.

In a letter written by his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), Ningi accused Akpabio of being the accuser, the prosecutor and the judge in his own case in violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

He accused Akpabio of causing him to be put on trial before the Senate on March 14, 2024 “contrary” to the provisions of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2018.

Reacting on Thursday, Special Adviser to Akpabio on Media, Eseme Eyiboh, noted that the Senate, as an institution, and not Akpabio as an individual, suspended the lawmaker, hence, he cannot issue a threat to him to reinstate him.

“I am neither aware nor in receipt of any letter on the subject of your inquiry.

“However, it is important to note that,the Senate is an institution created by law and not by man. Distinguished Senator Ningi was suspended by the Senate through the enforcement of its extant rules and not by any individual. To associate any individual’s name with Senator Ningi’s travail is delusional and a red herring,” he told Daily Trust.