Oyo Govt Vows To Punish Teachers Over Illegal Fees Collection

Oyo State government has warned principals and teachers of public schools collecting illegal fees from the students to desist from the practice, saying any recalcitrant officers caught won’t go unpunished.

Issuing the warning on Thursday, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Adeniran, made this known while monitoring the examination exercise in Ibadan.

Adeniran noted that the present administration has been responsible for the printing of question-and-answer sheets for its unified examination exercise since inception of the current government.

He said: “The government cancelled the payment of fees by pupils and students in public, because it discovered that some errant staff imposed illegal fees in some areas. I, therefore, want to advice parents and guardians to report any case of collection of illegal fees to the board.

“Let me begin by apologising to parents and guardians whose pupils were forced to bring money for examinations.

“This is not from the board, and I will appeal to such parents to report the teachers to the board. The government has ensured that all necessary arrangements are put in place for a hitch free examination exercise. We paid for the printing and delivery of question and answer sheets.

“We are committed to the free and compulsory universal basic education, hence, no school or head teacher found imposing or collecting any levy not approved by government, will go unpunished.”