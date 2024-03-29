Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Confirms ‘New Twist’ As Auditions For Big Brother Naija Season 9 Begins

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a popular reality television host, has announced an exciting new twist for the Big Brother Naija Season 9 audition procedure.

Multichoice, the producers of the renowned reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), had previously announced preparations for its highly anticipated ninth season.

According to a formal announcement made by the production team on the show’s portal, auditions for BBNaija Season 9 will commence on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Ebuka, the show’s host, confirmed the previously stated new twist on his Instagram page.

As he announced the reopening of auditions, he mentioned that they now require partners.

A wide range of pairs, including personal friends, siblings, partners, parents and children, and any other pairings that comprise a “dynamic duo,” are encouraged to apply.

READ MORE: Why Asake And I Are No Longer Best Friends – Oxlade Reveals

He wrote,

“#Bbnaija’s auditions are back!!!

And this time, it’s with a twist. The audition requires you and a partner.

Are you a part of a dynamic duo (a couple, friends, siblings, parent and child, colleagues, whatever…)? Then, simply follow the instructions on slide 2

Auditions are now open until April 20, 2024

Please visit Africa magic.tv/bigbrother for more details”.

SEE POST: