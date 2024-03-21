Oluremi, wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken a jab at Nigerians abroad who have taken on jobs they won’t do in Nigeria.

The First Lady who stated this during an interview with Arise News on Thursday, encouraged Nigerians to help each other amid the economic crisis.

While tackling those who “japa,” the former Senator said: “Nigerians we can help each other.

“It’s not that the government will begin to give food to everybody.

“It is for people God has blessed to help the poor.”

She added, “Even those people saying they are going to Japa, they go there. What work are they going to do?

“Work that you refused to do at home where you have loved ones, you end up going to do that.

“Even with all their education, they are driving cabs but won’t drive cabs here.”