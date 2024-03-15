Kizz Daniel Accused Of Alleged Domestic Abuse On Baby Mama Weeks After Showing Her Off On Social Media

Afrobeat musician, Kizz Daniel is being accused of abusing his baby mama, according to a shocking revelation made by notorious blogger Gistlover on its Instagram page, and this has caused quite a stir on the internet.

Recall a video went viral on social media a few weeks ago, where Kizz Daniel and his baby mama were captured dancing to one of his songs.

Subsequently, his baby mama secured a significant endorsement agreement with the car company, Innoson Motors.

In a recent surprising disclosure, Gistlover accused Kizz Daniel of subtly mistreating his baby mama on multiple instances.

According to the blogger, the singer’s baby mama is from a low-class family, and while dancing for survival, Kizz Daniel had a one-night stand with her, which resulted in the pregnancy.

Following the announcement of the pregnancy, the “Twe Twe” singer stated that he was not ready to become a father yet.

After some deliberation, he agreed to adopt the child without its mother, but when he learned she was having triplets, everything changed.

The statement reads in part,

“Hello tueh tueh, once upon a time, there is a young naive girl who is a great dancer, she comes from a not so privileged family so she started using the dance as a means of survival for her, in one of her numerous jobs as a dancer she met a very popular musician, this musician is good at what he does, all his songs are perfect but na one thing spoil am, he has temperament issue that he can’t control, he saw this young naive girl and he wanted her for the night at all cost thinking she is one of those dancers who multitask (olosho and dancing) the young girl refused and this got the musician angry because according to him he gets all he wants, long story short their next meeting he sha made sure he had his way with her and that first night turned to pregnancy, the young dancer didn’t have a way of reaching oga musician as they were not dating, she tried all her possible best to reach him and after one month later she was able to reach him.

All hell was let loose when she finally reached out to him, he said he is a musician who is not ready to settle down now and he isn’t even dating the girl, say na just a night fling and she re surface with belle one month after, after plenty back and forth and intervention from the girls family, me musician said he will accept the baby not knowing they are three babies in there and that once she give birth he will collect her pikin and she no get anything to do with her again, months later after them do scam na him them see say Wahala don happen, lo and behold, na triplet Dey there, ha triplet keh, musician was thinking he will collect just one baby and probably hire a nanny to take care of the baby now wey pikin Don be 3,what next? They came to an agreement that the girl will live with him but not as his wife but as the nanny to his kids and to be able to breastfeed them, na so the girl begin live with him ooo, he made life a living hell for her, when the girl gave birth, it was triplet but they lost one at birth, so they were left with twins, when they gave birth, a certain devil blogger names gisltover Carried the news but the musician debunked it.

The maltreatment started and he made sure he blocks all her fa”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: