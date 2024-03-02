Lagos Police Nab Couple, Others For Producing Fake Currencies

The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, has arrested a couple, a former soldier and a printer, for allegedly producing fake currencies.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the police paraded the suspects, including the couple, aged 50 and 46, at the command’s headquarters on Friday in Lagos.

Tunni Ayuba, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, who spoke on behalf of the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the zone, Olatoye Durosinmi, said that the arrest of the printer led to the arrest of the couple and the former soldier.

Ayuba said the team swung into action on February 3, invaded the hideout of the printer on Lagos Island, and arrested him, based on an intelligence report duly approved by the AIG.

The spokesperson said the police also confiscated a printing machine allegedly used by the printer in printing security threads on counterfeit currencies and recovered a cash sum of 300 million CFA and N9m, both suspected to be counterfeit, from the printer.

According to Ayuba, the printer confessed to having been in currency counterfeiting for over three years and named those he supplied fake currencies for circulation.

“His confession led to the arrest of the couple, who are partners in the crime,” the police revealed.

She further stated that the confessions of the couple led to the arrest of the former soldier who was allegedly found to be in possession of some suspected counterfeit local and foreign currencies when his house was searched.

According to her, efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing members of the syndicate.