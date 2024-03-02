Reactions As Burna Boy Renovates Cheshire Orphanage Home In Port Harcourt

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, an award-winning music star, has received widespread accolades for renovating an orphanage home in Port Harcourt.

The Grammy Award winner has made renovations to the Cheshire Orphanage Home, which is a place where people with special needs or disabilities are cared for and supported.

Mercy Bello Abu, a public speaker and executive coach, revealed his kind act in a statement.

She said, “Today at the Cheshire Home in Borikiri, with the Reach Foundation and taking part in the rededication of the Home, showcasing the essence of the Cheshire Home’s mission.

“Special thanks to Burna Boy for renovating the Port Harcourt Cheshire Home. Gratitude to the chairperson and all volunteers for their dedication and hard work to making this happen Well done!

“Thank you once again Burna boy for the renovation of Port Harcourt CHESHIRE HOME

“The Cheshire Home is a facility dedicated to providing care, support, and a home-like environment for individuals with disabilities or special needs. These homes aim to enhance the quality of life for residents by offering various services such as medical care, therapy, vocational training, and social activities to help them live as independently as possible. The Cheshire Home focuses on creating an inclusive and supportive community where residents can thrive and receive the care they deserve.@followers”.

Pictures showing the new renovated building was posted on Twitter by @PHCJagaban.

Taking to the comment section, many applauded him for his generosity.

Son Of Agatha wrote, “See evidence. No audio doings

Burna Xxii wrote, “If na Davido him page go don full

Bhadboi Bob wrote, “If na una goat frog voice. The world go no. Enikure

Hawtt Coco Glam wrote, “Do your thing quietly and move. No loud am, your work will speak for you”

Geno White wrote, “Real men don’t announce if na Davido announcement go full Twitter

Otor Roseline wrote, “No be everything wey you do you tell. Big men don’t shout Burna to the world

