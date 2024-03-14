Laide Bakare Dismisses Speculations Of Third Marriage

Laide Bakare, a popular Nollywood actress, has denied speculations of a third marriage.

Bakare was alleged to have married for the third time after sharing a romantic video with an anonymous man on the internet.

In response to the widespread conjecture, Bakare explained that the man in the viral video was her on-screen partner in a post published on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The mother of three further pleaded with people not to refer to the man as her husband.

In her words,

“Stop it, you guys. I have made it clear before that my clip with my colleague was from a movie set. We portrayed lovers in multiple films consecutively. He’s not my husband, it is all acting.”