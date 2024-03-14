Rema, a talented Nigerian artist, allegedly spent over N700 million on a brand new G63 G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Urus.

Polancoexoticcars, the automobile dealer who sold the artist the magnificent wheels, revealed the transaction on the internet.

It was revealed that the ‘Calm Down’ hit producer purchased two vehicles on the same day: a matte black G63-G-Wagon and a matching Lamborghini Urus.

Taking to Instagram to share the images, the dealer with the username Polancoexoticcars captioned,

“SOLD! Congratulations @heisrema

Lamborghini Urus – Mercedes Benz G63″

See some reaction to the post,

mr__earl remarked: “Urus don become Camry for Lagos 😂”

temidayo_x commented: “If y’all understand how big calm down is you go know say this one small for rema”

preetty_bee_ opined: “Rema is way richer than Obo, wiz and burna combined but baba is underrated coz of his humility plus he made the biggest song in Africa so far in Calm down”

