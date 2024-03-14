Anthony Joshua Addresses Why He Didn’t Acknowledge Nigerians After His Win Against Francis Ngannou

British boxer Anthony Joshua has finally disclosed his reasons for not recognising his native, Nigeria after defeating Francis Ngannou.

Recall that on March 8, 2024, Anthony Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou in the second round of their exciting heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia.

Internet users criticised Joshua for choosing not to mention Nigeria during his post-victory speech in the boxing stadium.

Anthony Joshua gave a hearty salute to the people of Saudi Arabia, Francis Ngannou’s Cameroon, and his supporters in London.

The boxer was criticised for his actions as a result, sparking a lot of speculation and conversation.

Joshua, however, provided much-needed clarification in a recent exclusive interview, detailing the reasons for his contentious decision.

Joshua addressed the matter directly throughout the conversation, acknowledging the curiosity and concerns expressed by both fans and the media.

Contrary to predictions of apathy or detachment from his Nigerian heritage, Joshua admitted that his decision was driven by a “deeply personal struggle.”

He claimed to grappling with internal distractions and challenges in the lead-up to the fight, forcing him to focus only on his mental preparation and performance in the ring.

Joshua went on to explain the obstacles and expectations that athletes of his calibre face, emphasising the necessity of resilience and self-care in the face of professional scrutiny.

He said,

“When I lost my last match, Nigerians were the people who trolled me and made mockery of me. Learn to show love to those losing, not only those winning.

“Those at the bottom need love, care, and support more than those at the top. When someone is falling, hold them; don’t wait to make a mockery of them. They are my people, and I love them still.“