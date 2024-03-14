I Made It Before Big Brother, Reality Show Didn’t Help Me – Venita Affirms

Venita Akpofure, a former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress, has claimed that she was already a celebrity before appearing on the reality show.

According to her, the reality show’s producers did not assist her in becoming a celebrity, but they did supported each other.

She expressed this in her musical debut, ‘Gen Z Cypher’ with Magnito, a video of which was published on her X account.

“I made it before Big Brother. No be Biggie help me, we dey help each other. Small girls babbling, I don’t even bother. Dem no get experience, they never cross border,” she said.