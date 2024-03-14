Mohbad: Primeboy Not Re-Arrested – Police Clarifies

The Lagos State Police Command has denied allegations that Afro singer Ibrahim Owodunni, nicknamed Primeboy, was re-arrested in connection with the death of his colleague, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

According to earlier reports, Primeboy was re-arrested on Tuesday during his visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba.

Primeboy, who was arrested a few months ago in connection with the killing of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, had been visiting the SCID once a week since the inquiry began.

According to a report that went viral on Tuesday, he was re-arrested and detained by the Lagos police during his Tuesday visit.

When reached on Wednesday, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, dismissed the report as fake.

According to a police spokesperson, the singer was allowed to go home on Tuesday and report back on Wednesday.

“False. He was allowed to go home and report back today,” he said.