Tosin Silverdam, a popular video creator, caused a stir after sharing unsettling stories of the late John Okafor’s son, alias Mr Ibu, and his brother being physical during a meeting over possessions he left behind.

It should be noted that the seasoned actor died a few weeks ago after battling illness for a couple of months.

Tosin further uploaded photos of Mr Ibu’s son with numerous bruises on the back of his neck, back, and fingers.

Despite the fact that photographs have circulated online, no family members have confirmed the altercation.

Sharing the images on his Instagram page he captioned,

“So There Is A Report That Mr Ibu’s First Son And Mrs Ibu’s Brother Were Involved In A Physical Altercation Today At Late Mr Ibu’s House Over Alleged Property Issue After A Confrontation Which Resulted In Bruises And Bleeding. This Is Coming Days After Mr Ibu’s Death Which They Haven’t Buried Him Yet. It Is Well.”

SEE POST: