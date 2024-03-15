“Let’s Set Aside Political Differences For Governance”- Tinubu Tasks Govs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged state governors to set aside political differences and collaborate with the federal government to build the nation.

Tinubu made this known during the breaking of Ramadan fast with some governors at the State House in Abuja, on Thursday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the President emphasized the importance of transitioning from politics to governance, adding tha the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders.

Disclosing this to the public on Friday, in a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelalae, said: ”Since we recognize the need to build our nation together, the time for politics is over. It is now time for governance.

READ MORE: “Seek Help, Press Reset Button”- Jandor Tells Tinubu Over Economic Crisis

”We are of the same family and parents, living in the same house, but sleeping in different rooms. We must cooperate and spread love among each other.

”I am glad that the headwinds are almost over. The tunnel is not as dark as when we started. It is going to be brighter and brighter.

“We must communicate with each other, stick together, and share joy,” the President said.