“Seek Help, Press Reset Button”- Jandor Tells Tinubu Over Economic Crisis

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has urged President Bola Tinubu to succeed so he doesn’t crush Nigerians.

Jandor also tasked President Tinubu to seek help over the current economic hardship in the country.

The PDP governorship candidate led this out while featuring on the Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday.

Jandor: “Let Mr President go back to the drawing board and let him seek help. We don’t expect you to know everything, we don’t expect you to do everything.

“You are there so that you can source materials to work with; materials that can assist you to work with.

“Yes, you’ve had a lawyer team for over two decades that you’ve been together. It is fine. But if you have tried them for six, seven, eight months and they’re not giving the desired results and you cannot change them, you can still keep them and give them something else. We want you to succeed so that you don’t crush on all of us.”