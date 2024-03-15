“I Charge More Than Most Actresses Yet They Own Bigger Cars” – Actor Funsho Adeolu

Funsho Adeolu, a seasoned Nigerian actor, has questioned how his female colleagues can finance their luxurious lifestyles on average earnings.

He revealed that he typically charges a higher sum each movie than other Nollywood actresses, despite the fact that many of them can afford bigger automobiles.

Adeolu, in an interview with Teju Babyface, voiced doubt that the actresses’ lavish lifestyles are wholly funded by their acting incomes.

He further stated that girls utilise films as a platform to showcase themselves to men who can provide them with better possibilities.

According to the Nollywood star, the mere presence of female actresses on set gives the impression that their profits come from the film industry.

While speaking, he said,

“I charge more money per movie than most Nollywood actresses but they ride bigger cars than I do. They can’t say they make all that money from acting movies to fund their lifestyle.

“These are people that if I collect N200,000 in a job, they can’t collect N20,000, but they are riding bigger cars than I am riding. What they do is come on set, show themselves on TV and so they have the opportunities. They don’t have anything in their accounts.”