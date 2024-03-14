Rachel Edwards, a contestant on BBNaija, came under fire from media personality Daddy Freeze for encouraging women not to settle for men that earn N800,000 per month.

It should be noted that the reality personality went online to urge women not to settle for guys who earn N800K since it is insufficient to support her.

As per her statement, the man’s salary could only cover one lady’s wigs.

Taking to her X account, she wrote,

“As a lady, you can’t settle for a man with N800,000 as salary in lagos. One wig and your man’s salary is finished baby girl.”

Daddy Freeze took offence at this and responded by reprimanding her and telling her to acquire a job if she wanted to live a great life and stop depending on men.

He attacked her even more, telling her that she wasn’t even an eight out of ten woman.

“Get a job baby girl if you want to fund the soft life, or be an 8/10 at least, which sadly you aren’t…,” he wrote.

See some reactions to their interactions,

adeolabamidele said: “Oloshi naa their type wey their parent dey sell akamu for village 😂😂”

omijagun said: “Is she employable? That should be the question because like IQ in the gutter always”

khadpe_luxury_hub said: “I no too blame her na BBN wey give her small fame I blame

Mumu pro max”

