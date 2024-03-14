Most Kidnappings In FCT Are Stage-Managed – FCT Minister, Wike Reveals

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that most kidnapping reports in the nation’s capital were stage-managed by people.

The former governor of Rivers State made the disclosure while addressing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the Senate alongside the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, on Wednesday over insecurity in Abuja.

Wike stated that kidnapping has reduced in the FCT following the arrest of the two most wanted notorious kidnappers.

He said: “Most of the kidnappings here are sometimes stage-managed by people. There are some internal arrangements.”

“Mind you the two most wanted notorious kidnappers, we have gotten them and that is why you see the level of kidnapping has reduced.”

READ MORE: “We Can’t Fight Insecurity Without Good Roads” – FCT Minister, Wike

“For one month there has not been kidnapping in the FCT. We have used intelligence, and we have decided to dominate the forest because the FCT is bounded by for states that are crime prone.

“What we are trying to say is being able to limit or reduce the level of insecurity. But if anybody tells you that as a society is concerned, you will not have one form of criminality, that is not correct and we must have to tell ourselves the truth.”

“Take for example, you have a housekeeper in the house, you have a driver who will plot to kidnap the child of their master.

“In that case, what do you want us to do? All we can do is to see how the person that has been kidnapped is released.”

“But to stop crime of that nature will be difficult because it’s an in-house arrangement, where a driver that is involved in bringing a child from school will mastermind kidnapping of the child .”